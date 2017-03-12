Missing elderly couple from Trumbull County found safe

***UPDATE 12:32 p.m. 3/12/17***



Mr. and Mrs. Brainard were found safe and returned home.

***ORIGINAL***

A statewide missing adult alert has been issued for an elderly couple from Trumbull County.

Wade Brainard and his wife, Helen, left their Cortland home around 2 p.m. Saturday and have not yet returned.

Helen is 82-years-old with gray hair and blue eyes. She is 5'5" and weighs 140 pounds. Wade is 89-years-old with gray hair and hazel eyes. He is 6'1" and weighs 210 pounds.

Both suffer from dementia.

Their vehicle is a silver 2014 Dodge Caravan, with Ohio plates AC03QH.

Call 911 or 1-866-693-9171 if you see the Brainards or their van. The Trumbull County E911 Center issued the alert.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.