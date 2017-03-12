2 in custody after shots fired at RTA bus in Cleveland

Two people have been arrested after shots were fired at an RTA bus Sunday morning.

The incident happened near the intersection of West 44th Street and Lorain Avenue around 4 a.m. The bus was heading eastbound on Lorain Avenue when it stopped at a traffic light at West 44th Street. Police say someone in a vehicle stopped at the same light fired shots at the bus.

Demonta Cummings, 22, and Shaquille Lay, 21, are now in custody.

Police say Lay was the shooter and Cummings was the driver.

Police said Monday afternoon Raylon Etheridge, 21, was on the loose, but it's unclear if he's still wanted.

No one on the bus was hit, though the driver was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. A Cleveland Police spokesperson says the driver may have been cut by glass.

