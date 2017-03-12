Brooklyn Police involved in pursuit Saturday night

The Brooklyn Police Department is trying to find the suspects who pushed a car into a bar during a pursuit.

Investigators pursued a car that struck 2 cars around 9 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle pushed one of the cars into a bar.

One person was injured. The suspects fled the scene.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

