Jason Kipnis out the next couple of weeks with a shoulder injury

This is not the news Cleveland sports fans wanted to hear a couple of weeks before opening day. Cleveland Indians infielder Jason Kipnis will be out the next couple of weeks.

The Indians are hoping his shoulder can get back to a 100 percent.



From Terry today: Kip will be out the next couple weeks in an effort to get his shoulder back to 100%. #TribeSpring pic.twitter.com/SGW19cLlUt — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) March 12, 2017

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.