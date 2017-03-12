Jason Kipnis out the next couple of weeks with a shoulder injury - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Jason Kipnis out the next couple of weeks with a shoulder injury

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

This is not the news Cleveland sports fans wanted to hear a couple of weeks before opening day. Cleveland Indians infielder Jason Kipnis will be out the next couple of weeks.

The Indians are hoping his shoulder can get back to a 100 percent.
 

