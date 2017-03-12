Daylight Saving Time in spring dangerous enough, winter storm could make conditions worse

It's a spring ritual that over a billion people around the world struggle to adjust to: Daylight Saving Time. It can leave you feeling at a loss in the sleep department.

Countless stories have been written about it, experts have given advice over the years on how to adjust. But at the end of the day, for most, the sleep deprivation caused by the loss of just one hour is not only a nuisance, studies have shown it's downright dangerous.

One study found that close to 300 fatal crashes were caused over a period of ten years by Daylight Saving Time because of drowsy driving.

This year Cleveland 19's Beth McLeod said things could get even more dicey on the roads because we have a time change mixed with a major snow.



"You add in the idea that we are going to see some snow showers on Monday, and then on your Monday evening commute home, we could see some of these snow showers really start acting up," said McLeod.



As the week progresses, the hazard could get worse not better. In fact, McLeod said, Tuesday conditions could really push everyone over the edge.



"Then I think Tuesday morning, when we could see four and five inches of snow in some areas - now you are really sleep deprived because you are missing the hour of sleep. You were a little stressed going back to work on Monday. You are tired, and now you had to wake up early on Tuesday to check snow conditions, to maybe shovel your driveway to try to get to work, and get the kids going," added McLeod.

One of the studies done by the University of Colorado Boulder that found that springing forward can make things more dangerous on the roadways also noted that when we fall back, Daylight Saving Time does not have the same effect - in fact Daylight Saving Time, at that point, has no effect.

So, right now, as we spring forward, we should just grab a nap when we can.

