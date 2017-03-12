5 videos Kent State Basketball fans have to see from the MAC Championship

Saturday night the Kent State Men's Basketball team defeated Akron 70-65 to win the Mid-American Conference championship.

The Golden Flashes are advancing to the NCAA Men's Basketball for the first time since 2008.

Here are five videos from KSU's celebration every Golden Flash fan has to see:

Senior Forward Jimmy Hall cuts down the net at the Q after leading Kent State to their first MAC Title in 9 years #MACTournament #GoFlashes pic.twitter.com/Q6z1qut7ld — Rob DiFranco (@DiFranco_Rob) March 12, 2017

Kent State's @CoachSendy cuts down the net as he celebrates his first championship as head coach.?? pic.twitter.com/u72Mp5o5T0 — #MACtion (@MACSports) March 12, 2017

