Snowfall projections for Northeast Ohio

A winter storm watch is in effect for much of the viewing area Monday afternoon through Wednesday evening.



Snowbelt Snow Total Guidelines for Monday:

Monday 1''

Monday Night 3-5"

Tuesday

Tuesday 3-5"

Tuesday Night 2-4"

Totals: 9-15", on Wednesday Lake Effect could be heavy snow where Lake bands set up.

Greater Cleveland Westside

Monday

Monday 1"

Monday Night 3-4"

Tuesday

Tuesday 3-4"

Tuesday Night 1-3"

Totals: 7-12", on Wednesday Lake Effect could be heavy snow where snow where Lake bands set up.

Canton-Mansfield-Wooster

Little rain mixing in so less snow totals to begin with

Monday

Monday 1/2"

Monday Night 1-4"

Tuesday

Tuesday 1-3"

Tuesday night 1"

Totals: 3-8"

