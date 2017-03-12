Cleveland Police looking for missing 88-year-old man

The Cleveland Police Department is looking for 88-year-old Earl Ragan. He was last seen at 9013 Grand Division.

Ragan has Dementia.

He is described as:

Black male

5'7" 170 lbs.

If you have any information about his whereabouts call 911.

