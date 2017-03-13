Monsters fall to Rampage

The Cleveland Monsters were defeated by the San Antonio Rampage on Sunday at AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX by a final score of 4-3. With the loss, the Monsters fell to 27-25-3-4 overall this season and remain alone in fifth place in the AHL’s Central Division standings.

The Rampage took a 1-0 lead when Gabriel Bourque scored a even strength goal at 7:22 of the first period. Then at 15:27, San Antonio’s Rocco Grimaldi scored on a power-play to make it 2-0 heading into the second period.

Cleveland cut the Rampage lead with a Marc-Andre Bergeron power-play goal at 13:31 of the 2nd on assists from Sonny Milano and Dean Kukan, but San Antonio’s Alex Belzile scored a shorthanded goal minutes later to push the Rampage lead back to two goals at 3-1.The Monsters made it 3-2 on a late goal at 19:51 by Joe Pendenza .

In the third, former Monster Colin Smith scored on a power-play at 16:08 to make it 4-2 .The Monsters Alex Petan made it 4-3 on a late goal and that would be the final.

Tuesday, the same two teams will have a rematch in San Antonio. Things get underway at 8:00 P.M. on 99X and the Monsters Hockey Network.

