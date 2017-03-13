Red Cross, AAA offer winter storm preparedness advice

A snow storm expected to hit northeast Ohio this week could bring up to a foot of snow in some areas.

Organizations like the Red Cross and AAA are reminding people of the importance of having a plan to stay safe.

The Red Cross advises having at least a three-day supply of water on hand - one gallon per person per day. Non-perishable food items are essential because they do best in the event of a power outage. Recommended foods include peanut butter, crackers, nuts and trail mixes, cereal, granola bars, dried fruits, canned tuna or chicken and canned vegetables.

The Red Cross said it’s also important to never run a generator, grill or camp stove indoors because of the risk of the carbon monoxide poisoning.

AAA offers these winter driving care tips.

