Accident on I-90 sends a man to hospital (Source: WOIO)

Police and highway authorities investigated an accident on I-90 east on the ramp to W. 25th Street Monday morning.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the accident closed the exit ramp while authorities cleared the scene.

ACCIDENT: I-90 EB off ramp at W. 25th St. CLOSED. Use ramp at W. 44th St. as ALTERNATE @Cleveland19news #WestSide pic.twitter.com/bBnxidrM4F — Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) March 13, 2017

A 50-year-old man was transported to MetroHealth Hospital with minor injuries, according to ODOT.

The accident cleared and the ramp reopened around 6:30 A.M.

