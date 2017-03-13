Accident on I-90 sends a man to hospital - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Police and highway authorities investigated an accident on I-90 east on the ramp to W. 25th Street Monday morning. 

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the accident closed the exit ramp while authorities cleared the scene. 

A 50-year-old man was transported to MetroHealth Hospital with minor injuries, according to ODOT.

The accident cleared and the ramp reopened around 6:30 A.M. 

