ODOT treats roads ahead of expected snow

Plow trucks and road salting vehicles were out well in advance to prepare the roadways ahead of the week's winter weather.

Heavier snow is expected to begin falling on Monday afternoon. Some areas in northeast Ohio are forecasted to see close to a foot of snow through Wednesday.

Road treatment crews with the Ohio Department of Transportation began pre-treating the roads late Sunday night and throughout Monday morning. According to ODOT spokesperson Brent Kovacs, there is plenty of salt to spread for this storm because of the mild winter.

Kovacs wanted to remind drivers to "not crowd the plow." Drivers should leave plenty of distance between themselves and the plow trucks on the road so they can effectively clear the travel lanes.

