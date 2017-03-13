Man charged with injuring Brooklyn cops during pursuit pleads not guilty

Thomas LaForce pleaded not guilty to charges related to a police pursuit that injured two Brooklyn police officers.

LaForce, 34 years old, appeared for arraignment in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Monday morning. He has been indicted on charges including felonious assault, failure to comply, criminal damaging and obstructing official business for a police chase.

On Friday, Feb. 24, LaForce was pulled over by police after he was recognized from a prior theft case. According to police, LaForce refused to exit the vehicle. The driver took off after an officer attempted to remove him from the vehicle. Police say the officer was dragged a short distance. Following a short pursuit, LaForce lost control of his vehicle and crashed his car.

Two Brooklyn police officers sustained minor injuries during the chase. LaForce was also taken to a hospital for injuries.

Police say LaForce has an extensive history of criminal charges, including aggravated robbery, grand theft, auto theft, and drug possession.

Bond for Laforce was continued at $100,000. His next court appearance was set for March 17 at 9 A.M.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.