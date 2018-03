Paul Simon has three Ohio stops planned for his 2017 summer tour. (Source: CBS News)

Paul Simon, who is a member of Cleveland's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum, announced his 2017 summer tour dates this morning which includes three Ohio shows.

Simon will perform June 10 in Cincinnati, June 11 in Toledo and June 13 in Cleveland at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. Tickets go on sale to the general public Mrach 17. Prices start at just more than $50.

