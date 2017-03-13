Second bomb threat in less than a month at Mandel JCC

The Mandel Jewish Community Center received a second bomb threat over the weekend, according to a press release from the Mandel JCC Board Chair Alan B. Semel and President Michael G. Hyman.

This is the second reported bomb threat at the Beachwood facility in less than a month, which is located on South Woodland Road. The center received their first threat on Feb. 20, which prompted additional security measures.

According to the press release, the center received an email bomb threat on Sunday afternoon. Several other Jewish community centers throughout the country received similar threats. The building's security, with assistance from local law enforcement, searched the building and later deemed the threat non-credible, according to the statement. The building was never evacuated. According to the statement from Semel and Hyman:

"We condemn these cowardly and despicable acts and urge national law enforcement and public officials to make it their highest priority to find these perpetrators and bring them to justice."

Prior to Sunday's threat, the center already established new security measures, including additional security guards stationed around the building and more thorough identification and entrance procedures.

Congresswoman Marcia L. Fudge, who represents the 11th District of Ohio, released a statement regarding the recent threats to the Mandel JCC:

"I am appalled by the second bomb threat made on the Mandel Jewish Community Center and strongly condemn this, and other, recent actions. As a community, we must do all we can to reject hate in any form and ensure the safety and security of all JCCs."

As of Sunday afternoon, a post to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism Facebook page reports there have been at least 156 bomb threats to Jewish institutions throughout the United States and Canada this year.

Federal officials recently arrested Juan Thompson in connection to at least eight nationwide threats made to Jewish institutions, but the local FBI field office said there was no connection at this time between Thompson and the local threats made to the Beachwood JCC.

