No weapons found in the vehicle involved in the Euclid officer-involved shooting

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation obtained a search warrant for the vehicle involved in the Euclid officer-involved shooting incident that happened on Monday.

The vehicle was processed by the BCI Scene Unit, and no weapons were found. BCI is still investigating to determine whether or not the vehicle itself was used as a weapon.



The Euclid police officer involved in a fatal Monday shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on South Lakeshore, near East 215th Street, around 7 a.m. Police said the driver tried to run officers over with the vehicle.

Shots were fired as a result of the incident.

Luke Stewart, 23, of Cleveland, was killed in the shooting.

