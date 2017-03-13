Cleveland has 60 trucks available for upcoming winter storm

Much of northeast Ohio is under a winter storm warning effect. Travel overnight could be hazardous. Cleveland has released its snow plan for the upcoming snow storm.

• The City has 60 available trucks and more than 29,000 tons of salt.

• The first shift currently has 38 trucks ready to deploy to city streets, all of which are loaded with salt.

• Two trucks are pre-treating hills, and will then move to bridges.

• The second shift (3:00 p.m.) will have 24 trucks on the road, but will add additional trucks as needed.

• At 11:00 p.m. the City will have 44 trucks deployed on city streets throughout the evening.

So far, there is no emergency parking ban in effect.

