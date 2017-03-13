Teen boy shot leaving Akron party

Police say a 14-year-old boy was shot after leaving a party in Akron on Friday.

According to Akron Police, the boy left a party in the 1500 block of Copley Road on Friday night. He told police he was walking to his home several blocks away. He was with his brother and cousin at the time of the incident.

According to police, a white or light gray vehicle pulled up next to the group. An unknown subject fired several gunshots, striking the 14-year-old in the arm.

The victim continued to his house. Police say he was later transported to Akron Children's Hospital by his mother. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police are seeking anybody with information related to the shooting.

