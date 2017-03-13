Trial underway for man accused of murdering Parma gas station owner

Prosecutors are now calling witnesses in the trial for Logan Sinclair.

The 21-year-old is accused of killing the Sunoco gas station owner at 5385 Pearl Road in Parma in November of 2015.

Police say Sinclair pointed a gun at owner Robert Sposit and demanded money from the cash register.

After giving Sinclair the money, Sposit pulled out his own gun, shot Sinclair and attempted to hold him at gunpoint. When Sposit turned to tell a witness to call 911, Sinclair shot Sposit four times.

Sposit was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sinclair also allegedly shot at a witness and wrestled with a second witness before running from the store.

He was arrested hours later hiding in a home on W. 46th Street in Parma. After surrendering to Parma police, Sinclair was treated and released from MetroHealth Hospital for his gunshot wound.

Sinclair is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and kidnapping.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.