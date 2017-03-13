New route announced for Cleveland's St. Patrick's Day Parade

A new route has been announced for the 2017 Cleveland St. Patrick's Day Parade.

According to Clevelandpublicsquare.com, the parade will start at approximately 1:04 P.M. on Friday, March 17 at the intersection of Superior Avenue and East 18th Street. The parade route will continue southwest along Superior Avenue to West Roadway. Then, the parade will travel on Rockwell Avenue and conclude at the intersection of Rockwell Avenue and Ontario Street.

The St. Patrick's Day parade happens this Friday in Cleveland! - DETAILS: https://t.co/6OiDftdRsF pic.twitter.com/hI9g2xCL3G — CLE Public Square (@CLEPublicSquare) March 13, 2017

Roger S. Weist will be honored as the Grand Marshal of the parade, and Angela Murphy will be named the Irish Mother of the Year.

This parade will be the 175th year of St. Patrick's Day celebrations in Cleveland. According to parade officials, research through archived newspapers have shown the first known parade to celebrate the Irish holiday in Cleveland was in 1842.

