Timeline: When is the snow coming?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A significant amount of snow is expected to move into northeast Ohio this week. Here's what to expect and when. 

After 3 p.m. Monday:

-Steadier snow begins moving into northeast Ohio. Snow will spread through the evening. 

Monday night:

-Snow. Low around 25. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible. 

Tuesday morning:

Snow. New snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. 

Tuesday afternoon:

Snow showers. An additional 1to 3 inches are possible. 

Tuesday night:

The storm system moves east and lake effect moves in. 

Wednesday morning: 

Snow showers. One to 2 inches are possible. 

Wednesday night:

Snow showers, likely before 8 p.m. Less than a half inch of snow is possible. Lake effect snow moves out. 

