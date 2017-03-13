Dashcam released of Brooklyn police chase

Police tried to pull over the driver of a tan Buick for an outstanding warrant. The Buick pulled through the gas station on Memphis Avenue then sped off, running red lights, police said.

The driver then caused a crash with two other vehicles near the intersection of Memphis and Fulton, forcing one vehicle onto the sidewalk, police said.

The two people in the car got out and ran. They have not been found.

One person was injured during the crash. EMS transported the victim to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

