Ruth's Chris Cleveland open: Drool over the food, decor, menu (photos)

Ruth's Chris Steak House opened its 153rd location in Cleveland March 13 near Public Square.

The restaurant is located in the third tallest skyscraper in Cleveland at 200 Public Square. It is three stories with a bar on the main floor and the main restaurant on the second. The 11,687-square-foot space seats 306 patrons.

About 100 people were hired to open the restaurant.

"With Cleveland's burgeoning food scene, we're so excited to share our beautiful restaurant and cuisine for locals and visitors to enjoy," said Eric Scofield, general manager of Ruth's Chris in Cleveland.

The executive chef in Cleveland is Axton Jarvis. Prior to taking over in Cleveland, Jarvis was the sous chef at Ruth's Chris Steak House in South Barrington, Ill.

The restaurant is open Monday - Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m.; Friday - Saturday from 4:30 to 10:30 p.m. and Sunday from 4 to 9 p.m. The lounge is open Monday - Sunday at 4 p.m.

Click here to view the entire menu. All of Ruth's Chris steaks are seasoned and cooked with salt, pepper, butter and parsley.

During a media event March 13, some of the restaurant's banquet menu options were served: (Many of the banquet items offered are served in a different way on the main menu.)

Filet tips on a skewer

Tomato bruschetta with balsamic glaze

Smokey Chipotle chicken skewers crusted in bacon

Crab cakes with a remoulade sauce

Seared tuna serviced on a cucumber slice with a soy mustard sauce

