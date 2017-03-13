Bond set at $20,000 for Willoughby Hills domestic violence suspect

A 34-year-old man is accused of attacking a woman on Saturday, March 11.

The assault happened inside a home in the 2800 block of Cricket Lane. The victim managed to escape and call police from a nearby business.

She told officers the suspect, Albert Wargo, was armed with a rifle.

When officers arrived at the home, Wargo refused to speak to them; however, after a negotiator arrived on the scene, Wargo surrendered without incident.

He pled not guilty at his arraignment Monday and the judge set bond at $20,000.

The female victim is being treated at a local hospital.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.