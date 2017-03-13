Another wanted fugitive turns himself in (PHOTOS)

Three fugitives are back behind bars, since U.S. Marshal's released an updated September 2016 “Dangerous Dozen” list.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW FUGITIVES AND WANTED POSTERS

The men are all wanted by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Thursday, March 30, Shawn Johnson was taken into custody in Detroit, MI by U.S. Marshals. Johnson is a Warren area fugitive who was wanted for murder. It is alleged that Johnson fatally shot a man on December 2, 2016 at a residence on Stephens Ave. in Warren. Johnson has ties throughout the areas of Warren and Youngstown.

On March 13 Kevin Speller, a Canton area fugitive wanted for a parole violation stemming from a conviction of attempted murder, turned himself in. He was also wanted for aggravated robbery by the Canton Police Department. It is alleged that in October of 2016, Speller robbed his victim, while the victim was withdrawing funds from an ATM machine.

This makes three fugitives who have surrendered to authorities after this release was sent out. Gary Franklin turned himself in earlier this month.

Shadique Robinson is a Mansfield area fugitive wanted for probation violations stemming from a conviction of illegally possessing firearms under disability. Investigators believe Mitchell has ties in Mansfield as well as Columbus and Detroit.

Lester Eubanks is a Mansfield area fugitive wanted for escape. In November of 1965, Eubanks raped and murdered a 14 year old girl in Mansfield when she was walking home from a local Laundromat. At the time of the offense, Eubanks was on bond for an attempted rape. Eubanks was convicted of murder and rape and sentenced to the death penalty in May of 1966. In July of 1972 his sentence was commuted to life in prison due to the death penalty being abolished by the Ohio Supreme Court. In December of 1973, Eubanks was taken to a shopping center in South Columbus to partake in a Christmas Shopping event hosted by the prison. Eubanks did not return as scheduled after the shopping. An age progressed photo of what Eubanks may look like today is included in his wanted flyer.

Terrell McCullum is an Elyria area fugitive wanted for aggravated assault. It is alleged that McCullum and a two other masked men committed a home invasion at an apartment on Middle Avenue in Elyria. During the home invasion, multiple shots were fired causing one victim to be transported to a local hospital. McCullum has ties throughout the Lorain and Elyria area.

All of the fugitives on the “Dangerous Dozen” should be considered dangerous individuals and should not be approached by the general public. If anyone has information concerning the location of these fugitives, they are encouraged to contact the NOVFTF toll free at (866) 4WANTED or text keyword WANTED and your tip to TIP411 (847411). Tipsters may remain anonymous and cash rewards are available for information leading to the arrest of any of these fugitives.