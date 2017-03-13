Vrooman Road closing because of anticipated snow in Lake County

Snow totals could reach a foot in Lake County and officials in the area are closing Vrooman Road off of Interstate 90 because of the expected snow accumulation.

The Lake County Engineer’s Office is closing Vrooman Road between Seeley Road and SR 84 (South Ridge Road) at 8 p.m. March 13. That section of roadway will be reopened after the storm subsides and the road is clear of snow. Officials expect the road to reopen Wednesday afternoon.

Drivers are asked to follow the posted signs and detour around the area. Plows will not be clearing that section of roadway until the storm is over, officials said.

