Westlake Schools, city work together on land swap

Aging elementary schools in Westlake need replaced.

“It's exciting, it's very exciting for this entire community,” said Westlake Mayor Dennis Clough.

Clough says the city has always wanted a sports complex, and possibly a new community center for senior citizens. With the need for the school district to replace aging elementary schools, Clough says it was a no-brainer that the two decided to work together.

“It gives the taxpayer for the city of Westlake the opportunity to have improved facilities without really an increase in taxes,” Clough said.

The city and school district are essentially swapping a few pieces of land. Land on Bradley Road, currently owned by the school district, could be the new site of a recreational area for the city.

“We have the redundancy throughout our district, we are operating four kitchens, four schools, four gyms, four everything. It's more efficient for us to bring everyone to one location,” said Westlake Schools Superintendent Scott Goggin.

Land next to the library on Center Ridge Road will be the new home to a centralized elementary school. The city will work with the district on managing traffic.

