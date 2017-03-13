Ohio’s lead maps available to public

Maps identifying lead service lines across the state have been released by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

Ohio has 1,878 Ohio public drinking water systems that were required to submit the maps by yesterday as part of recent drinking water reforms championed by Ohio Governor John Kasich to ensure our communities are provided information and being protected like never before from lead in drinking water.

For lead line mapping CLICK HERE.

To date, Ohio EPA has received maps from 1,861 of the 1,878 water systems in Ohio.

