Boston Mills regulars anxious for fresh coating of snow

Snowboarders and skiers at Boston Mills on Monday were hoping for first tracks when snow comes to northeast Ohio.

"Here comes the snow, finally," said skier Collin Batu.

Batu is a regular at Boston Mills and says he doesn't mind artificial snow.

"It's good, the snow its fast, not any slow spots," he said.

He's been waiting all season for the fresh powder, and so have many others.

One mother said her son tracks how many times he goes to Boston Mills, and of the 19 times, most have been on artificial snow. Though it's been cold enough to hit the slopes, the snow machines have been working overtime and could use a break.

With fresh snow expected in NE Ohio overnight, there's likely no need to pay to make it.

And if there is a snow day for school, that means many will be hitting the slopes.

Batu loves winter sports, and if Mother Nature wants to spit out more fresh snow into April, he's all for it.

Boston Mills has had a good season even without the snow, though some days are better than others.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.