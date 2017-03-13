Update: missing 82-year-old man found in North Olmsted - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Update: missing 82-year-old man found in North Olmsted

Robert Lee (Source: Cleveland police) Robert Lee (Source: Cleveland police)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland Police say missing 82-year-old Robert Lee has been located in North Olmsted and is in good health.

Before he was reported missing, he was last seen leaving Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center Monday afternoon at 3 p.m.

