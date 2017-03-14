Tuesday's winter weather causes 100 canceled flights at Cleveland Hopkins

Thousands of flights have been canceled nationwide because of a major winter storm.

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport officials said 100 flights were canceled on Tuesday. Most of the flights affected were coming from or going to cities in the northeast and Chicago. Flights to Baltimore, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City, and Boston were canceled.

Flights to some warm weather destinations like Orlando, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles were running on time.

Officials say Hopkins was not hit as hard by the storm as other airports. Most of the cancellations and delays were due to weather in other cities.

Travel woes are expected to continue into Wednesday, so passengers in northeast Ohio should check with their airline before heading out.

