Semi spills chocolate on Interstate 71 in Medina, right lane closed

Clean-up is underway in Medina for an overturned semi-truck, just south of Route 18.

The truck overturned around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, spilling its load, boxes and boxes of Ghiradelli chocolates. The driver of the truck was taken to an area hospital. His condition is not known. The right lane of Interstate 71 is closed.

