Parking bans issued for northeast Ohio

Some communities have issued parking bans due to the snowfall.  

  • Lorain has issued a citywide emergency snow ban effective 5 p.m. Monday.  - CANCELLED
  • Wellington urges all residents to have their vehicles moved off of the streets by 7 p.m. Monday.
  • Ravenna has issued a parking ban in all residential areas beginning at midnight tonight (March 13th) until noon on Wednesday, March 15.
  • Hudson has issued an Emergency Snow Parking Ban in effect from 2 p.m. Monday, March 13 through 7 a.m. March 16. Please remove vehicles from the streets during this time.  
  • Mayfield Heights has issued a parking ban where more than one inch of snow. 
  • North Olmsted has issued a parking ban from through Wednesday. 
  • A no parking snow ban has been issued for the Village of Newburgh Heights on Monday, March 13 at 5:00 p.m. until further notice.  
  • A parking ban for the city of Stow is currently in effect through Thursday March 16, 2017 at noon. 
  • Cuyahoga Falls Mayor Don Walters would like to alert residents and motorists to a citywide parking ban which will be in effect starting at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 through 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2017.  
  • Snow Emergency Parking Ban has been placed in effect for all streets within the City of Parma. This ban begins at 9:00 a.m. on March 14, 2017 and will continue until further notice. 
  • An Emergency Snow Parking Ban is in effect in the City of Tallmadge until 8 a.m. on Thursday.

We'll continue to update this list. 

