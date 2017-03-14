Timeline: Snow system moves out, lake effect moves in

The snow system is expected to move through and then the lake effect snow machine is expected to take over later Tuesday.

Tuesday morning:

Snow system moves through northeast Ohio.

Tuesday afternoon:

Scattered showers with some break

Tuesday evening:

Lake effect snow ramps up. The snow may be heavy.

Wednesday morning:

Could be significant amounts of snow for the morning commute.

At this time, it looks like the focus will be across Cuyahoga County east into the Snow Belt. Geauga, Lake, northern Summit, and Portage counties could be impacted too. The morning commute in these areas could be very dicey Wednesday morning.

Snow will shift out into the primary Snow Belt tomorrow afternoon, as the West Side dries out.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.