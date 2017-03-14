Traffic Blog: What you need to know before you head out on the r - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Traffic Blog: What you need to know before you head out on the roads

(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The overnight snow is making the roads slick for the Tuesday morning commute. Crews are out plowing and salting the roads. The winds are causing a big headache for crews. 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly