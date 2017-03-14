Father accused in Amber Alert charged with mother's murder

An infant is safe, a mother dead and a father in custody after a statewide Amber Alert was issued out of Fulton County, Ohio Tuesday morning.

New details in an AMBER Alert for missing 10-month-old Winston Ramey.

According to WTOL, Winston is safe, his 23-year-old mother is dead, and the child's father is in custody.

The Alert was issued Tuesday morning by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children from the city of Delta in Fulton County.

According to the alert, the child was abducted by 27-year-old James Ramey. The father, believed to be armed and dangerous, was headed to Illinois when he was caught in Fulton County, Indiana, police say. Ramey's mother lives outside of Chicago.

Police have issued an arrest warrant and charged Ramey with aggravated murder.

The child's mother died at the hospital from a gunshot wound to the chest.

