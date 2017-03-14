Ohio National Guard member from Norton dies during training - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Ohio National Guard member from Norton dies during training

(Source: Ohio National Guard) (Source: Ohio National Guard)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

An Ohio National Guard member from Norton died on Friday at a training complex in Indiana.

According to a Ohio National Guard press release, 43-year-old Capt. Brian A. Stillman collapsed during a training exercise at Camp Atterbury on Friday afternoon. 

Stillman was a 19-year member of the Ohio Army National Guard. He served as an operations officer for the 2nd Battalion, 174th Air Defense Artillery Brigade. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

The cause of Stillman's death is still under investigation.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly