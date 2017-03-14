Ohio National Guard member from Norton dies during training

An Ohio National Guard member from Norton died on Friday at a training complex in Indiana.

According to a Ohio National Guard press release, 43-year-old Capt. Brian A. Stillman collapsed during a training exercise at Camp Atterbury on Friday afternoon.

Stillman was a 19-year member of the Ohio Army National Guard. He served as an operations officer for the 2nd Battalion, 174th Air Defense Artillery Brigade. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

The cause of Stillman's death is still under investigation.

