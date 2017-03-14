Elderly man arrested for trying to touch a young girl in a pool

A 75-year-old man was arrested for attempting to touch a young girl in the pool at the Middleburg Heights Recreation Center.

According to Middleburg Heights Police, Nikolay Kalka was charged with gross sexual imposition following the incident on Saturday afternoon. Police say Kalka attempted to pull two girls into the whirlpool area, but the girls got away from Kalka and went to the kiddie area. Police say Kalka then approached them again. He grabbed one of the girls and held her. The girl was able to free herself. Both girls then left the water and told a lifeguard about the incident, according to police.

Police were waiting for Kalka at the recreation center, and he was arrested after walking out of the men's locker room.

Kalka appeared in court on Monday. His bond was set at $200,000.

