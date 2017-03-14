Police find CVS smash-and-grab suspect in trash can after following footprints in snow

Police say teamwork, timing, tenacity and a little help from Mother Nature helped police arrest two suspects in an early morning smash-and-grab at a Cleveland CVS pharmacy.

Just before 4 a.m., Cleveland police received a call about a U-Haul truck that had been driven through the wall of a CVS Pharmacy at 4240 Memphis Ave. Patrolling nearby, Officer Scott Sistek sped to the scene where he found a running but unoccupied U-Haul truck with keys in the ignition and the driver’s side door open. Officer Sistek also saw a set of footprints in the freshly fallen snow leading away from the U-Haul towards nearby houses.

Thinking the footprints belonged to the fleeing suspects he began to follow them through yards and over fences while calling for help.

Patrol Officers Jerry Krakowski, Brandon Greear, David Gallagher and Ryan Miranda came to Officer Sistek's aid and followed the footprints to an address on Broadview where two men, matching the description of the suspects, were spotted hiding in a backyard. After trying to run, Leonard Cottrell, 18, of Garfield Heights and Jesse Cunard, 27, of Cleveland, wre both caught and detained.

Working with CVS security, the officers were able to verify from video surveillance that Cottrell and Cunard were in fact the men that had fled the scene.

Each are being held for breaking and entering, vandalism, possession of criminal tools and safecracking.

