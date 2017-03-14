Man arrested after his 5-year-old daughter overdoses

A 5-year-old girl was taken to a hospital after overdosing on a THC gummy bear, according to North Ridgeville Police.

Police say her father, 34-year-old Nicholas Hall, was arrested and charged with endangering children, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to police, paramedics arrived to a home in the 6500 block of Rosebelle Avenue and found the young girl unresponsive. She was transported to St. John Medical Center. A test on the girl turned up positive for THC, which is the common compound in marijuana. Police say the child ate the THC-laced gummy bear, which she found in a dresser drawer.

Children Services are now investigating the incident.

