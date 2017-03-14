7 best Irish bars to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Cleveland, according to you

Just like everyone is Irish on St. Patrick's Day, any bar or restaurant could claim the same, but there are seven Irish bars in Cleveland that Yelp! reviewers have said are the best to visit on St. Paddy's day -- or any day.
Before, after or during the 2017 Cleveland St. Patrick's Day Parade. these are the top seven places ranked by highest rating on Yelp! Cleveland.
According to Clevelandpublicsquare.com, the 175th annual parade will start at 1:04 p.m. on Friday, March 17 at the intersection of Superior Avenue and East 18th Street. The parade route will continue southwest along Superior Avenue to West Roadway. Then, the parade will travel on Rockwell Avenue and conclude at the intersection of Rockwell Avenue and Ontario Street.
The pub is described as "authentic" by Yelp! reviewers. There are Parnell's locations in Cleveland Heights on Lee Road and at 1415 Euclid Ave. near Playhouse Square.
Not only is it one of the oldest bars in Cleveland, it's favorite Irish bar for Clevelanders. The Flat Iron is in the Flats at 1114 Center Street.
It's an Irish pub tucked away from the main road in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood. Stone Mad Pub is located at 1306 West 65th Street and it has a bocce court inside.
Reviewers have said The Harp provides a traditional Irish atmosphere. It's located at 4408 Detroit Ave.
The Ohio City tavern has all of the Irish mainstays on the menu, one Yelp! reviewer wrote. The Old Angle Tavern is located in Ohio City at 1848 West 25th Street.
One Yelp! reviewer wrote that the Guinness at PJ McIntyres Irish Pub is the most authentic they'd had in the United States. The shepherds pie is also a fan favorite at the restaurant at 17119 Lorain Ave.
All year Flannery's Pub has Irish soda bread pudding on the menu. The restaurant is located 323 East Prospect Ave.
Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.
Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.