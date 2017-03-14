Police searching for sweet-tooth thief

The Popcorn Ball Drop will be making a return for the fourth year in a row.

A 70 pound popcorn ball was stolen from the Chagrin Falls Popcorn Shop on N. Main Street.

The edible decoration, valued at $700, went missing on March 11.

The popcorn ball has been sitting both inside and outside of the shop since New Years Eve and it was outside when it was taken.

In addition to being 100% edible, the 2016-17 version was bigger and more colorful than any before, weighing in at 78 lbs., according to The Chagrin Falls Popcorn Shop.

If you have any information give police a call.

