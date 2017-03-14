Cleveland ranked as one of the least happiest places to live in according to new report

Out of 150 cities surveyed, Cleveland was ranked 149th in a new report issued by WalletHub on the list of happiest cities to live in. It's probably safe to say that most of us would disagree with that ranking, and we are very happy to call Cleveland home.

The report, titled "2017's Happiest Places to Live," is based off of information compiled from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and other federal and scholastic groups. The study is based on 30 indicators of happiness, including depression rate, divorce rates, and average leisure time per day.

The report ranks Fremont, CA as the happiest place to live, with a total score of 77.55. Fremont has a high emotional and physical well-being rank and a high income and employment rank. Compared to Fremont, Cleveland's total score is a measly 36.80. Cleveland's low score is backed up by high obesity rates and high separation and divorce rates, according to the report. The report also cites one of the lowest adequate sleep rates.

To contradict the results, the report makes no mention of being home to sports teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Cleveland Indians. Surely, that would improve Cleveland's rank. Although the report includes an income-growth rate factor, it does not mention an affordable cost of living. Additionally, there is no word on Cleveland being the home of some of the best corned beef, the best chocolate, and so on. The list can go on and on.

Even though Cleveland is ranked second-to-last on the list, it did beat out one city. Any guesses? Detroit.

Click here to view the full list.

