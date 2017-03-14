Psychic in Mentor pleads guilty to scamming clients out of $1.5M

The Madison Township woman who operated a psychic service business in Mentor has pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated theft.

Gina Miller stole more than $1.5 million from her clients at Psychic Reader on Mentor Avenue between 2001 and 2015, said officials.

Mentor police said she deceived people by convincing them that various types of harm would come to them or their families if they did not give her certain forms of payment including, cash, jewelry, gift cards and open lines of credit.

Some victims also leased expensive vehicles for her, authorities said.

Miller pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated theft and will be sentenced on April 27. She faces up to eight years in prison.

