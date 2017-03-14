Chef Michael Symon's new Tremont restaurant, Sherla's Chicken & Oysters, has a 'coming soon' sign up

On March 14, a "coming soon" sign was spotted in the window of Chef Michael Symon's former Lolita restaurant. (Source: WOIO)

Sherla's Chicken & Oysters has a "coming soon" sign in the window of Cleveland Chef Michael Symon's former Tremont restaurant, Lolita, that closed after a substantial fire in January 2016.

A Symon representative said March 14 the team is currently in the design phase for the raw bar specializing in fried chicken at the corner of Professor and Literary Avenues.

Symon's Personal Assistant Rebecca Yody said Sherla's Chicken & Oysters "will be coming in the near future," but could not offer more specifics at this time.

Lolita operated at that location for 11 years. A January 2016 fire that began near in oven caused the restaurant to suffer smoke and water damage. Shortly after the fire, Symon vowed to rebuild the restaurant.

"The damage to the restaurant appears to be pretty significant," he wrote on Facebook, "but we will be back strong, that I can promise you."

In May 2016, Symon posted a concept menu for Sherla's -- which is his mother-in-law's name.

