Aunt overdoses while babysitting young nieces in Akron

A 10-year-old girl and a 4-year-old girl ran for help after their aunt overdosed in Akron March 13.

Police said Lisa Thompson, 47, was babysitting her two nieces at the time.

Thompson overdosed inside her Kipling Street home and the girls thought she had died, according to police.

The children ran to a nearby relative's house and the relative called 9-1-1.

EMS and Akron police responded and managed to revive the aunt after using three doses of Narcan.

Thompson is now charged with two counts of child endangering, according to authorities.

Police said this is the fourth time she has overdosed since July 1, 2016.

