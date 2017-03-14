Vigil planned for victim of Euclid police shooting

A vigil is planned for 23-year-old Luke Stewart, who was shot and killed during an altercation with Euclid police officers on Monday, March 13.

Stewart's family is coordinating the event planned to take place this evening at East 222nd Street and Milton, the same place Stewart was shot.

Euclid Police officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area and when they arrived, they say Stewart tried to run them over. Shots were fired as a result of the incident.

One officer was treated and released for minor injuries. He is now on paid administrative leave.

Family members say Stewart leaves behind two sons, ages 4 and 3.

