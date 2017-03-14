A 90-year-old great-grandmother has knitted thousands of hats for newborns

Barbara Lowe has been knitting caps for the last eight years. (Source: WOIO)

There's a 90-year-old great-grandmother knitting hats for newborns at Hillcrest Hospital and most new mothers have no idea where the hats even came from.

Barbara Lowe has been knitting caps for the last eight years.

"I'm thinking back that the babies who got the hats that are gonna be 8 years old this year and I'm like oh my gosh, where's the time going?" she said.

She can tell you exactly how many hats she's made with her own two hands.

"2100. That's a lot of hats, that's a lot of babies!" Lowe said laughing.

Nurses put the babies in the hats, after they're born. Doctors say this time is crucial because babies lose heat through their heads.

"We want everyone to go outside with a hat on, certainly a newborn but when they're in the bed sleeping, we don't want them wearing a hat. Once their done with their initial warming period because it can be not safe," said Mary Bartos, MSN, RN, Hillcrest Hospital.

Most of the parents don't know where the hats come from. But when they find out they feel it's a blessing.

It helps medically and looks nice aesthetically," said Hiba Rosace. She delivered twin girls Sofia and Isabelle Tuesday morning and both were gifted with Lowe's hats.

"That's high-quality stuff right there, I don't know how to do that," said Allison Winter.

Barbara pays for baby yarn and supplies out of her own pockets but says, there's nothing else she'd rather do.

"Age is just a number. and you've gotta keep busy, you just can't sit and crawl in a corner, you gotta keep moving, gotta keep doing," she said.

If you'd like to donate to Barbara's yarn fund, please make checks out to The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, and include the fund number T86042 on the memo line. They may be mailed to the following address:

Cleveland Clinic/Philanthropy Institute

PO Box 931517

Cleveland, OH 44193-1655

