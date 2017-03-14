Lorain County judge saves overdosing man dropped into her driveway

Before taking the bench in January, Sherry Glass handled many drug cases as a prosecutor. Now a judge in Lorain County, Glass was forced into action this week.

"I wanted to be prepared. I told myself, 'I'm going to get the Narcan, and I'm going to have it.' I never did," she said. "This is real life, there is a man in my driveway."

The man, 24, had overdosed while driving around with friends. One of the man's friends saw a cruiser belonging to the judge's husband and dropped him off, hoping for help.

"It was panic mode," Glass said. "This is real life, and there's someone who is dying."

Knowing there was Narcan in the car, Glass jumped to action, calling her husband to ask for help.

“Knowing there's a young man dying, and I could see him at that point -- he was grey," she said. "Lifeless and grey.”

She gave a dose of Narcan. When emergency medical technicians arrived, they gave the man two more doses.

“It's a life-changing experience, absolutely," Glass said.

