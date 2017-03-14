Article claiming Cedar Point closed for 2017 proves to be hoax

There is a fake ad -- or article -- that's circulating on Facebook saying Cedar Point will not be opening this year because of safety concerns.

The headline claims the park needs safety upgrades because of the 2015 death of the man who jumped the fence and was killed by the Raptor roller coaster.

The article is getting such a reaction that Cedar Point has taken to Twitter and Facebook to say its fake and a hoax.

Cleveland 19 News does not recommend clicking the hoax link, which appears to take the reader through a series of ads.

